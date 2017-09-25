BASE LEVEL: Why You Need To Know Jasmine “Baby Rose”

Jasmine “Baby Rose”

Hometown: Washington, D.C and Fayetteville, N.C

Musical Influences: Amy Winehouse, Lauryn Hill, Anita Baker and Nina Simone

Biggest Break Thus Far: Releasing debut project, “From Dusk ’Til Dawn” Selling out my first string of solo and headlining shows.

Child honey, honey child 🥀 📸: @byoath A post shared by jasmine rose 🌹 (@babyrosemusic) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

How Do You Describe Your Sound? Classic. Jazz, soul and hip-hop influences, with deep contralto vocals. Poetic writing that stems from a deeper place.

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? Marvin Gaye and Angela Davis

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I want them to feel how it feels to look at the sky after a storm, when it’s all pink and purple.. It makes you wonder. All the things in my life up to this point that have impacted me profoundly, I create from. I want them to remember what makes their heartbeat race.

What’s next? The EP, “From Dusk ’Til Dawn” is out now everywhere. Shows, more music, and continuous growth.

