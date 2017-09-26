Dave East “Donald Trump Was In Zoolander So I Can’t Take Him Seriously” [The Fam Exclusive]

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM

Rapper Dave East as been making quite a splash since coming on to the scene. The former Towson University Basketball player has a new album out “Paranoia, A True Story” which includes the single “Perfect” featuring Chris Brown. Also his looks have made him a sex symbol as of late and people like Tyra Banks would love for him to model. East gives his thoughts on those comments plus is interesting take on President Donald Trump with The Fam In The Morning.

