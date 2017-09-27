Is ‘Netflix And Fly’ Really The Future?

Last year,made it easier to binge-watch on the go by letting users download shows straight to their devices. Now, they’re partnering with airlines to make streaming easier both on the ground and in the air.

We don’t know which airlines are participating in the campaign yet, but we do know that the video service is hoping to make their content more accessible worldwide – especially for those who may not have access to a strong wifi connection.

With Amazon and Youtube on their heels in the streaming war, Netflix execs are looking for any and every opportunity to reach a larger audience. Below, Engadget explains the technology that makes it possible:

Mobile encoding uses far less bandwidth than what you get on the desktop. A “DVD quality” stream uses just 250Kbps, for instance. You won’t confuse that with a 4K HDR stream at home, but it’s good enough for a tablet sitting on your tray. And importantly, it won’t clog an aircraft’s WiFi network.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: