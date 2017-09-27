News & Gossip
#BlackExcellence: Morehouse College Students Celebrate National Durag Day

Only at an HBCU.

Staff
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty


The brothers at Morehouse College proudly rocked their satin crowns across the AUC campus Tuesday (September 26) to celebrate National Durag Day.

From Goyarad-patterned capes to exotic flower knots, this moment in black excellence was brought to you by the power of HBCUs. Read our greatest quotes from HBCU graduates are here.

