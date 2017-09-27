The Originator Of The #ForTheD Challenge (@ReUpReedy) Can Really Spit

By now you’ve seen someone on your timeline spitting bars #ForTheD or #ForTheP.

From Cardi B to Issa Rae to this NYPD cop, it’s global at this point.

The original was posted six months ago by New Orleans rhymer GameOva Reedy and it currently has over 1.5 million plays on her Soundcloud.

Reedy’s new single “Get Use To This” already has over 300,000 streams and her other tracks are further proof that her first viral moment was well deserved.

Can’t wait to see what’s next.

Check out Reedy's Instagram and Twitter

