Make Up For Ever Threw A Shot At Fenty Beauty, So Rihanna Threw A Shot Back

If you think you can shade Rihanna and she’ll take it sitting down, you don’t know RiRi that well.

Bad Gal shook the makeup industry when she dropped Fenty Beauty by Rihanna (Fenty is her last name, kids), which features 40 different shades of foundation. Finally, a cosmetics line that walks the walk instead of talking the talk where ‘makeup for all’ is concerned.

Per usual, not everyone is happy for the queen. In a super shady post, Make Up For Ever took to Instagram with a message that addressed all the hype surrounding Rihanna and Fenty beauty products.

“40 shades is nothing new to us – – Since 2015, the #ultraHDfoundation released 40 shades for everyone’s unique skin tone understanding the difference between red and yellow undertones. With expertise, time and passion – we shall continue to develop and improve our products for pros, for you, for everyone. . .,” their team wrote.

Soon after, Rihanna let her wild, wild thoughts spill on to the comment section of their photo and proceeded to call their makeup “ashy.” Ha! You have to love a quick clapback.

See below:

People don’t know better than to come for RiRi by now?