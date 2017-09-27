Washington Wizards Make Kara Lawson One Of The First Female Primary TV Analyst For An NBA Team

WOL Sports Desk

Alexandria, Virgina native and former WNBA palyermade history today as thenamed her the primary television game analyst. She replacesand pair with longtime play-by-play manShe’ll become just the second full-time color television analyst in the franchise’s history.

Lawson played under Hall of Fame coach Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee. She was drafted by the first pick of the Detroit Shock in 2003 but traded days later to the Sacremento Monarchs. In 2005 she help lead the Monarchs to the 2005 WNBA title. She also won a Gold Medal in the 2008 Beijing, China Olympic Games. She ended her WNBA career in 2015 with the Washington Mystics.

Lawson also serves as an analyst for ESPN covering college basketball and the NBA. On January 12, 2007, she was the first woman to work as a nationwide broadcast analyst for an NBA game, when the New Orleans Hornets took on the Washington Wizards in Oklahoma.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: