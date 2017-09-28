Michelle Obama To Women Who Voted Against Hillary Clinton: ‘You Played Yourself’

had some choice words for women who voted against Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Presidential election.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against their own voice,” Obama told the audience during a question-and-answer session with Hunger author Roxane Gay at Inbound, a popular marketing conference that was held in Boston this year.

“What does it mean for us as women that we look at those two candidates, as women, and many of us said, that guy, he’s better for me, his voice is more true to me,” Obama said of President Trump.

“Well, to me that just says you don’t like your voice. You like the thing you’re told to like.”

(FYI: 94 percent of African-American women voted for Clinton; 53 percent of white women voted for Trump. If only the world listened to Black women! We tried to tell y’all, but I digress.)

According to CNN , despite her criticisms of #45, Obama stressed she hopes that Trump is successful and is treated with more respect than her husband, former President Barack Obama , was while in Oval Office.

“We want the sitting President to be successful because we live in this country. He is our commander in chief, he was voted in,” she said. “It is very difficult to lead when you have a peanut gallery of people who don’t know what they’re talking about second-guessing what you do.”

She added: “When you’ve been in that position, you see that most formers do take a step back, they do let the current holder of the office lead. You do step up when you’re asked, and you do try to make sure what you say is constructive.”

“Now, like I said, there was a whole party that didn’t do that for my husband, a whole political party that did not, but what we’ve learned is part of our legacy is leading with grace.”

In addition, Obama admitted that while she doesn’t miss being in the White House, she does miss the “people and the work.”

“It was like being shot out of a cannon…with a blindfold and the spotlight on you,” she said when asked what it was like as First Lady.

We miss you more.

