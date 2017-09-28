Teyana Taylor Lands Reality Show on E!

Teyana Taylor and family is coming to a TV screen near you! The singer/performer is gearing up to make E! her new television home in a new non-scripted reality series! The show is giving us a glimpse of Teyana’s life with her NBA baller husband, Iman Shumpert, and their beautiful baby girl, Junie.

“This really is Teyana’s year. The public is really getting to see what insiders have seen all these years. This show is going to give fans a glimpse of what her life is REALLY like.”

Set your DVR players because this surely is a reality show to add to your guilty pleasures!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: