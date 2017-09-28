WATCH: Comedian Luenell Plays A Dirty Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Her fingernails are long and sure to be blinged out. Her hair is cut short with glistening graying blond color and her personality is loud, bold and, when necessary, brash.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
That’s right, I’m talking about the talented comedienne, actress and singer, Luenell Campbell, who undoubtedly commands your attention, when she is in your presence.
This weekend, she is Indy, performing Thursday through Saturday at at Crackers Comedy Club in Broad Ripple. However, before she hits the stage, she stopped by WTLC to play a dirty game of “Never Have I Ever”!
Watch the full video of Luenell playing Never Have I Ever” above!
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
18 photos Launch gallery
The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
1. 20. Sinbad1 of 18
2. 17. Mike Epps2 of 18
3. 16. Kevin Hart3 of 18
4. 15. Katt Williams4 of 18
5. 14. Martin Lawrence5 of 18
6. 13. Flip Wilson6 of 18
7. 12. George Wallace7 of 18
8. 11. Carol Burnett8 of 18
9. 10. Dave Chapelle9 of 18
10. 9. Chris Rock10 of 18
11. 8. Moms Mabley11 of 18
12. 7. Bernie Mac12 of 18
13. 6. George Carlin13 of 18
14. 5. Redd Foxx14 of 18
15. 4. Paul Mooney15 of 18
16. 3. Bill Cosby16 of 18
17. 2. Eddie Murphy17 of 18
18. 1. Richard Pryor18 of 18
comments – Add Yours