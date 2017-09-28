Videos
WATCH: Comedian Luenell Plays A Dirty Game Of ‘Never Have I Ever’ [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Staff
Her fingernails are long and sure to be blinged out. Her hair is cut short with glistening graying blond color and her personality is loud, bold and, when necessary, brash.

That’s right, I’m talking about the talented comedienne, actress and singer, Luenell Campbell, who undoubtedly commands your attention, when she is in your presence.

This weekend, she is Indy, performing Thursday through Saturday at  at Crackers Comedy Club in Broad Ripple. However, before she hits the stage, she stopped by WTLC to play a dirty game of “Never Have I Ever”!

