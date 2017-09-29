Dj Gemini “World Famous #LunchBreakMix” ( Young Jeezy Bday Edition )

Today we did it for the Snowman him self, Young Jeezy turns 40! Nothing but classics inside the #LunchBreakMix today with Dj Gemini & Dominique da diva, Young Jeezy Tribute mix. Be sure to tune in daily at noon.
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
9 photos Launch gallery
DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL2017
1. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20171 of 9
2. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20172 of 9
3. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20173 of 9
4. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20174 of 9
5. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20175 of 9
6. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20176 of 9
7. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20177 of 9
8. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20178 of 9
9. DJ Luke Nasty at #BirthdayBashATL20179 of 9
comments – Add Yours