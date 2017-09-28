Baltimore Professor Kicked Off Southwest Flight

From the looks of it, almost every airline has been in the news for kicking someone off a plane over the last couple of months. According to Fox Baltimore, Anila Daulatzai, a faculty member at MICA, was kicked off a flight going from BWI to LA after an “intense” confrontation.

“She was forcibly removed from the flight Tuesday night, September 26th, after the airline says she claimed to have a life threatening allergy to two pets on board including an emotional support animal, but then refused to leave the plane,” according to Fox 45.

In the vido that was recorded by a fellow passenger, you can hear her yelling that she is sorry and that he dad is having surgery. Watch belowl

