NEWS ROUNDUP: Puerto Rico’s Flood Watch; ICE Arrests Hundreds In Sanctuary Cities

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius

After all of the chaos surrounding the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico was still facing grave danger. Heavy rains were expected on the island this weekend, resulting in a flash flood watch. This will complicate recovery efforts, including all of the help coming in because of the temporary lift of the Jones Act. There are thousands of containers filled with food, water, and medical supplies stuck at the Port of San Juan due to the fact that many roads are still impassable and only 20% of truck drivers are back on the job, CNN reported.

In Puerto Rico, containers full of goods sit undistributed at ports https://t.co/UPmuHkwvIE pic.twitter.com/BhC0PzmvQK — NPR (@NPR) September 29, 2017

ICE arrests over 450 on federal immigration charges during Operation ‘Safe City’ https://t.co/SxsnVlQ4X5 pic.twitter.com/YgOLHcdLEp — ICE (@ICEgov) September 28, 2017

Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) converged on sanctuary cities where immigration laws are not enforced and arrested about 500 undocumented immigrants this week as part of its new initiative called “Operation Safe City.” Those who were taken into custody came from 42 countries and were arrested for federal immigration violations in multiple cities across the U.S. during a four-day operation that ended Wednesday. “Safe City” focused on regions where ICE deportation officers have been denied access to jails and prisons to interview suspected immigration law violators or jurisdictions wherehaven’t been honored.

