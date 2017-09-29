Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

10 Times Jadakiss Looked Like Someone’s Father

Staff
Leave a comment

The Lox In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Jadakiss is a hip-hop legend, from songs with B.I.G. to Dave East, he’s one of the best to ever grab a mic. But, on a trip to Dunkin Donuts a kid reminded him that he’s a grown ass man now.

The 42-year-old emcee was able to laugh it off, but it made us think does the dude in Dunkin Donuts have a point? Here are 10 times Jadakiss looked like someone’s dad.

10. The “No, I don’t have games in my phone”  Dad

Jadakiss' Birthday Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


9. The “Your teacher bet’ not tell me no bullshit” dad

D'USSE Lounge At Kovalev vs. Ward

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty


8. The “Y’all making too much noise go upstairs” Dad

Fabolous in Concert, Featuring Jadakiss

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty


7. The “look at his only son who made it” dad

Los Angeles Premiere Of 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' - Arrivals

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty


6. The “Stay outta grown folks business” dad

Fabolous In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


5.  The “I gotta wake up early tomorrow” dad

2016 REVOLT Music Conference - Apple Yacht Party

Source: John Parra / Getty


4. The “Where you think you are taking my daughter” dad

Def Jam Recordings Celebrates 2 Chainz & Vince Staples Presented By Ciroc Vodka

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


3. The “Boy! If you don’t stop” look – dad.

The Lox In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


2. The “You just going to ask for money, before you say hello” – Dad

Luda Birthday Celebration Hosted by Cardi B+Joe Sikora+Lala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


1. The Dad Bod Kiss

The Empire Strikes Back: The General's Birthday Bash With Ruff Ryders Performance

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos