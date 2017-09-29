Dej Loaf & Jacquees Turn Up ‘At The Club’ In New ‘F*ck A Friend Zone’ Visual

Jacquees and Dej Loaf dropped the video to their feel good anthem “At The Club” and it’s lit. Per usual, Dej is a sight for sore eyes—her style is impeccable and her braid game is on point. Surrounded by lights, cameras, beautiful women, and expensive cars, Jacquees appears to be having the time of his life.
Watch the pair hit the club scene in the clip up top and check out their joint mixtape Fuck A Friend Zone here if you haven’t heard it just yet.
18 Pictures Of DeJ Loaf Rockin' Coats, Sweatbands, & Bandanas (PHOTOS)
1. Being This Stylish Ain't Easy.Source:Instagram 1 of 18
2. All American.Source:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Everything Up.Source:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Just Do It.Source:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Selfie Game On Fleek.Source:INstagram 5 of 18
6. Chicago, Where You At?Source:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Furs & F*ck Yous!Source:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Sean Don & Dej.Source:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Dej & Deelishis.Source:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Bandana Game Strong.Source:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Try Me.Source:Instagram 11 of 18
12. Pardon Dej's Back.Source:Instagram 12 of 18
13. Dej The Detroit Playa.Source:Instagram 13 of 18
14. Ever Since She Could Remember, She's Been Poppin' Her Collar.Source:Instagram 14 of 18
15. Hood Poses For The Hood.Source:Instagram 15 of 18
16. Backstage Furs.Source:Instagam 16 of 18
17. Dej With Her "Fomily."Source:Instagram 17 of 18
18. The Fur Trifecta.Source:Instagram 18 of 18
