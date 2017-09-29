Watch: Zoey Dollaz & Chris Brown Team Up For New ‘Post & Delete’ Video

Freebandz artist Zoey Dollaz dropped the official video for his song “Post & Delete,” featuring Chris Brown.

The Edward Tran-directed clip follows Zoey as he and the young woman he’s hooking up with document their sexy experience for social media, only to later delete the evidence.

Zoey told Complex of the inspiration behind the song, “We live in a heavy social media world. We all can relate to posting something on IG, Twitter, or Facebook only to delete it soon after thinking about it. I’ve done so plenty of times. That’s what makes this song so relevant and relatable. Not to mention, we got Chris Brown to add his flavor to the song which took it to another level. This song is a big record and I believe it will be my biggest one yet.”

Watch the clip up top and let us know what you think. In addition to the collaboration with Chris Brown, Zoey’s M’ap Boule EP, released earlier this summer, features A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tory Lanez, Freebandz frontman Future, and more.