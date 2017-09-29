Beyoncé Flexed Her Bilingual Chops On J Balvin & Willy William’s ‘Mi Gente’ Remix

I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and the other affected Caribbean islands. To help go to Beyonce.com/reliefefforts. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT

Beyoncé hopped on the remix to J Balvin and Willy William‘s “Mi Gente” and flexed her bilingual chops, lending her world famous vocals to a hit song and great cause. She also got in her bag to let listeners know husband Jay Z is still crazy in love with her and referenced twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

“He say my body stay wetter than the ocean/And he say that creole in my body’s like a potion/I can be a beast or I can give you emotion/But please don’t question my devotion,” Bey sings.

“I been giving birth on these haters ’cause I’m fertile/See these double C’s on this bag, murda/Want my double D’s in his bed, Serta/If you really love me, make an album ’bout me, word up,” she continues in an extra spicy moment about her husband’s 4:44 album.

Listen to Bey’s “Mi Gente” flex below. All of her proceeds from the song will benefit natural disaster relief, as Bey wrote on her website and on Instagram: “I am donating my proceeds from this song to hurricane and earthquake relief charities for Puerto Rico, Mexico and other affected Caribbean islands.”

