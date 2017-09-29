Happy student with the book

Northern VA Urban League To Host Free Youth Technology Expo

Source: franckreporter / Getty

The Northern Virgina Urban League in Partnership with Smart Learning Solutions will host an Asteam Fall Family Carnival on Saturday, October 14th at the Gum Springs Community Center, 8100 Fordson Rd in Alexandria Virginia. The free community expo, with hands on learning activities for children and families will feature a fun-filled day of aviation, science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. Stations that will be featured at the expo included aviation, creative arts, cyber security, early learning stem, lego design, radio controlled racing and robotics/coding.

To register and for additional information  about the carnival, call 703-836-2858 or visit NVUL.org. The Northern Virginia Urban League is “Empowering Communities and Changing Lives.”

