Angie Ange Hot Topic: San Juan Mayor Holds Press Conference Calling Aide Efforts To Puerto Rico “Unacceptable”

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz had some strong words for the President’s opinion on the great job he feels is being done to help the people of Puerto Rico. She also encouraged the President to visit some of the most devastated areas to get an accurate picture what the people are having to endure. Although she believes FEMA means well and has good intentions, mayor Cruz explained that there is some kind of disconnect that is blocking the relief efforts from moving forward quickly and where necessary. See below.

San Juan mayor: "If we don't get the food and the water into people's hands, we are going to see something close to a genocide" pic.twitter.com/DwEMAX3331 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

San Juan mayor on Puerto Rico relief efforts: "I am done being polite. I am done being politically correct. I am mad as hell." pic.twitter.com/QBEWM8x8Ez — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

San Juan mayor: "We are dying, and you are killing us with the inefficiency, and the bureaucracy. We will make it with or without you." pic.twitter.com/NRi5Vp3L5H — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

San Juan mayor: "I am asking the President of the United States to make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives" pic.twitter.com/nOX5RNGmyp — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

San Juan mayor: "I cannot fathom the thought that the greatest nation in the world cannot figure out the logistics for a small island…" pic.twitter.com/R1N0xDT0fz — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 29, 2017

