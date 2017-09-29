Angie Ange Hot Topic: San Juan Mayor Holds Press Conference Calling Aide Efforts To Puerto Rico “Unacceptable”

San Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz had some strong words for the President’s opinion on the great job he feels is being done to help the people of Puerto Rico. She also encouraged the President to visit some of the most devastated areas to get an accurate picture what the people are having to endure. Although she believes FEMA means well and has good intentions, mayor Cruz explained that there is some kind of disconnect that is blocking the relief efforts from moving forward quickly and where necessary. See below.
