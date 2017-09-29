National
Home > National

#FashionFriday with Alex: 3 Exclusive Looks In 3 Minutes [VIDEO]

kysdc Staff
Leave a comment

As Summer begins to leave us, we are now being presented with the cooler temperatures and pretty colors that the Fall season provides, which means that it’s also time to switch up wardrobes, as we transition into a new fall season.

Lucky for us, Alex from the Joe & Alex Show has brought it in Kimmie Bridges from First Harvest Boutique for this exclusive #FashionFriday segment, where they give you 3 exclusive looks in 3 minutes.

Watch the full video above, to see what shirts, jackets and all around outfits you should look to wear this Fall!

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

12 photos Launch gallery

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

Continue reading 15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

15 #MakeupGoals For The Fall

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos