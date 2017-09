Way to go MD!!!! Maryland governor Larry Hogan is deploying tactical teams to purify over 1,200 gallons of water per hour for the people of Puerto Rico. He had already sent teams to Houston and Florida as well to aide in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey. See story below.

Members of Maryland National Guard going to Puerto Rico to purify water for residents affected by Hurricane Maria https://t.co/8W19y5qtNr — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) September 29, 2017

Gov. @LarryHogan is sending a Maryland National Guard unit to Puerto Rico to aid in Hurricane Maria recovery. https://t.co/ge5lqbRIfR pic.twitter.com/eBTSE9htdw — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) September 29, 2017

Also On 93.9 WKYS: