Maryland Masseuse Accused Of Sexual Assault At Several Massage Envy Locations

A Maryland masseuse working for Massage Envy has been accused of sexually abusing a client.

A man named Habtamu Gebreselassie has been named in a new lawsuit, that was filed on Tuesday. According to The Daily Mail, the plaintiff (identified as Jane Doe) claims in court documents that she was in a session with Gebreselassie at a Massage Envy location in Washington D.C. when he suddenly removed her towel and began licking her vagina “without invitation, warning or consent.” The suit goes on to state that he then “fell to his knees and apologized.”

Allegedly, this was not his first such offense at a Massage Envy location. It’s reported that he had assaulted a woman at a franchise location in Bowie, Maryland. Management there refused to let her cancel her membership and tried to smooth things over by offering her a free spa package and informing her that he had been moved to a different outlet.

Instead of firing Gebreselassie when management became aware of the alleged sexual misconduct, the company itself opted to move him to a different location in D.C. The Daily Mail reports that Doe wasn’t even his first alleged victim in D.C. He had been permitted to continue working on female clientele locations in the nation’s capital after supposedly sexually assaulting two other women. Doe was one of four victims, and a detective revealed in court that Gebreselassie had been allowed to keep his job and was even given additional training after her alleged assault.

Gebreselassie was taken into custody after Doe reported her incident to police. She was also given a rape kit and test for sexually transmitted diseases. He has been charged in two alleged incidents of sexual assault in August and September.

Massage Envy, LLC, has not offered any comment on the case, or its decision to keep Gebreselassie on as an employee and shuffle him to different locations, at this time.

