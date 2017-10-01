Peter Thomas On Cynthia Bailey’s New Bae: ‘I’ve Never Even Met the Guy’

Peter Thomas wants you to know that he is not hating on Cynthia Bailey’s new Boo, Will Jones.

He took to the Gram to express that he has no issue with his ex-wife’s current boyfriend.

“You guys (Radar) are putting a statement out saying that I confronted my ex-wife and that I’m begging her back. Please stop lying. That never happened; never will happen, either.

“You guys also said that I confronted her significant other, Mr. Jones. That never happened either. I’ve never even met the guy. So, stop lying.”

Granted in the RHOA season 10 trailer, Peter said to the other Atlanta husbands, “Cynthia and I will get back together.”

But whatever.

Contrary to Thomas’ recent claims, RadarOnline.com reported he is happy that Bailey has already moved on and he allegedly confronted Bailey and Jones at Kandi Burruss’ Essence cover party.

“Peter Thomas confronted Will on camera about rumors that he’s a serial dater and cheater at Kandi [Burruss’] Essence magazine cover party last week,” a source claimed.

“Will quickly denied the claims and left the event shortly after the altercation because he wasn’t comfortable hanging around while the cast discussed his personal life on camera,” the insider added.

The source also claimed that Thomas has been using his business partnerships with Bailey to win her back.

“Peter and Cynthia are still business partners, which becomes a point of contention on this upcoming season,” the source said. “This season, Peter offers to put a halt on the divorce proceedings to work out their differences amicably. Even though the plan wasn’t met with the warmest response from Cynthia they are still cordial and communicating.”

BEAUTIES: What do you believe?

