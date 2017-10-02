Watch: The Best And Worst #ForTheD and #ForTheP Challenge Videos

Fromto the NYPD, everyone has bars for the P and the D.

Here are our favorites so far:

Erykah Badu and Michael Blackson:

@erykahbadu @michaelblackson This is dope thanks for the love #forthatdickchallenge vs #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo #d4l A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Morris Chestnut:

Issa Rae and Regina Hall:

Keke Palmer and Tyga:

#PressPlay: #KekePalmer & #Tyga take on the #ForTheDChallenge #ForThePChallenge 😩😩💃🏽 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

Jess Hilarious:

Nigeria’s best:

Confessing your love!!! 😂😂😂 #forthepussychallenge #LOL #tagafriend #justforlaughs #AfricanParentsBelike #theduloshow … FOR SHIRT ORDERS CLICK LINK IN BIO A post shared by Dulo Folarin Harris 🇳🇬 (@iamdulo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Atlanta’s best:

Atl bars 🔥🔥#gikgod #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #worldstar #forthatpussychallenge vs #forthatdickchallenge A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Lil Ronny:

@lilronnymothaf Dope!!!! Let's go Atl stand up!!! #forthatdickchallenge vs #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 23, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

The good guy version:

#ForThePChallenge 😊I'm such a Good Guy 😊lmao A post shared by FreeMind Prod, CEO (@melvingregg) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

NYPD really hit the Milly Rock:

WTF!!! OMFGGGG! LMFAOOOOO NYPD GET YALL MANS! pic.twitter.com/niOuyVfx7j — Bianca Writes! (@BeeXJae) September 26, 2017

Not the kids!:

Absolutely love this pic.twitter.com/2sTgbHDwl8 — Born Sinner (@AntWheels) September 30, 2017

DC Young Fly:

@dcyoungfly I knew you was gonna kill it Okay then Dat Way #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 28, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Mo3 Badazz:

#forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 22, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

In the dorm #ForTheD:

Seriously?:

Its getting outta hand now #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

She really killed it:

Watch his face:

His face 😂😂😂😂😂 #forthatchallenge #geekedupchallenge #forthepussychallenge #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthatdickchallenge A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Auntie Facebook version:

Hey Gabby:

Too much:

At about 36 seconds this shit get too real 😂😂😂 #ForThePussyChallenge pic.twitter.com/weJcQaevQ3 — Edgar Allen Hoe (@MightyHoeYoung) September 28, 2017

Keep coming back for it:

Girls keep coming back #forthatdickchallenge #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 22, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

HA!:

This how I feel #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

O.G. For the P:

TF?:

Wtf? #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 3:22pm PDT

Granny #ForTheD:

Wait a minute now grandmother 🔥💯💀#forthatchallenge #geekedupchallenge #forthepussychallenge #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthatdickchallenge A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

Wowww:

Bra 😲#forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Justina Valentine:

@justinavalentine 😲 #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthedickchallenge @worldstar #worldstar A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

These ladies crushed it.

These girls coming hard now!! #forthatdickchallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT

Lala is hilarious:

Ok let's put the stars against each other then one @lalasizahands89 #forthatdickchallenge vs #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo #d4l A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

She ain’t playing:

She so gangsta!! So what y'all think about this one? forthatdickchallenge vs #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo #d4l A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 25, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

Cardi B:

Dude hit the Trey Songz yelp:

Dat Way….Babaraahahhhahahhahha Oh!!! #forthatchallenge #geekedupchallenge #forthepussychallenge #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

She went left:

As requested; here's my #ForTheDickChallenge…

Excuse my face… hoes annoy me.

🤦🏾‍♀️✨ pic.twitter.com/choWDQrzeF — Cyia Carter (@FaceMusic247) September 26, 2017

21 Savage:

That boy @21savage said Pour some Texas Pete on that P%?Y! #forthedickchallenge vs #forthatpussychallenge #geekedupchallenge #iydghfu #gikgod #worldstar #fabo #d4l A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

His face though:

His face 😂😂😂😂😂 #forthatchallenge #geekedupchallenge #forthepussychallenge #forthatpussychallenge #whatyougonedochallenge ##geek #iydghfu #fabo #d4l #forthatdickchallenge A post shared by 2$ Fabo Official Page (@iamfabo) on Sep 26, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

Also On 93.9 WKYS: