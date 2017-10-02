ForeverDuncan Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary With The Fam

Last Year Alfred Duncan surprised his girlfriend Sherrell with an engagement and wedding in one of the most spectatular love moments in recent memory. After a clip of their extrodinary day went viral with the hashtag, the newlyweds ended up talking about their magic moment on everything from Good Morning America to Oprah!

Now married for 1 year, the Duncan’s talk with Quicksilva and Danni Starr about their life since the nuptials, what have they learned and more.

