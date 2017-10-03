According To Him, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Is New York [The Fam Exclusive]

Bronx rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie wants you to know that he IS New York. Boogie talks about being compared to rappers not from his hometown, the success from his debut album and more with The Fam In The Morning.
XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List
11 photos Launch gallery
XXL Unveils Their 10th Annual Freshman 10 List
1.Source:Instagram 1 of 11
2. A Boogie With The HoodieSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. AminéSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Kap GSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. KamaiyahSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. KyleSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. MadeintyoSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Playboi CartiSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. PnB RockSource:R1 Digital 9 of 11
10. Ugly GodSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. XXXTentacionSource:HotNewHipHop.com 11 of 11
