Jonathan Smith Saved 30 People During Las Vegas Massacre + Survived Being Shot

As the country continues to mourn following the deadly Las Vegas shooting that claimed the lives of over 50 concert-goers, reports are starting to come from those who managed to survive the massacre. One man is a hero in the purest form after he managed to save 30 people from being killed.

30-year-old Jonathan Smith’s bravery and quick thinking proves that there are heroes walking among us every day. Smith was attending the country music festival in Las Vegas as part of a birthday celebration for his older brother with nine other family members when the bullets started to fly, according to The Washington Post.

[Jonathan] Smith was focused on saving his nieces — 22, 18 and 17 years old — but they separated in the crowd. He says he turned back toward the stage to look for them, he saw people hunched behind a sheriff patrol car at the northwest edge of the concert lawn. Others were so frightened they didn’t know what to do. He kept shouting, “Active shooter, active shooter, let’s go! We have to run.”

He grabbed people and told them to follow him toward a handicapped parking area in the direction of the airport, away from Las Vegas Boulevard. It was a large field with several rows of vehicles. Smith and the others crouched down behind one of the last rows of cars.

“I got a few people out of there,” Smith said. “You could hear the shots. It sounded like it was coming from all over Las Vegas Boulevard.” A few young girls weren’t fully hidden. He stood up and moved toward them to urge them to get on the ground. That’s when a bullet struck him in the neck.

As for his severe injuries, which include a fractured collarbone, a cracked rib and a bruised lung, doctors have decided to leave the bullet in his neck where it is for now because they are afraid removal could cause more damage. Meanwhile, Smith is adjusting to all the media attention he has received in the last 24 hours, but doesn’t consider himself a hero. “I don’t see myself that way,” he said. “I would want someone to do the same for me. No one deserves to lose a life coming to a country festival.”

We at HB salute Jonathan Smith’s bravery and continue to prayer for the victims in Las Vegas.

