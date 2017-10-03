Important Election Dates Every Atlanta Native Needs To Know

Election Season in Georgia is fast approaching and we want to make sure everyone is aware of some important election dates in the city of Atlanta. Make sure your calendars are marked with the dates below.
October 10, 2017
Last day to register to be eligible to vote in the November/General Election and the following run-off election
October 13, 2017
First Day to request Absentee Ballots for November/General Election
October 16, 2017
Early/Advanced Voting Begins for November/General Election
November 3, 2017
Last day to request Absentee ballots for November/General Election.
November 7, 2017
General Election and the deadline for all Absentee Ballots
December 1, 2017
Last day to request Absentee ballots for November Runoff and Special Election Runoff
December 5, 2017
November/General Election runoff and Special Election Runoff
