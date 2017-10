Today marks the 37th Anniversary of Urban One formerly Radio One..the largest African-American owned broadcaster in the US!

Happy 37th Anniversary @RadioOne_inc! Special thanks to @urbanmediamaven for her incredible vision! pic.twitter.com/36Kw5EGFF4 — TV One (@tvonetv) October 3, 2017

Today Angie paid homage to Radio One/Urban One Founder founder Cathy Hughes, affectionately known as Ms. H who has an incredible and inspirational story behind how she went from being a young single mother to owner of over 50 stations across the country CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

The Legacy Continues!!!….

