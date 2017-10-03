News & Gossip
Twitter Erupts After Report Claims Stephen Paddock ‘Doesn’t Fit Mass Shooter Profile’

Yesterday, TMZ caught a lot of flack after they reported that suspected Las Vegas murderer Stephen Paddock didn’t actually fit the profile of a mass shooter. The 64-year-old Nevada resident is accused of killing over 50 people at a country music concert and sending hundreds more to the hospital. Details here.

Many felt TMZ’s (err, observation?) ignored a longstanding history of white male mass shooters:

Others felt like it didn’t matter whether or not Paddock fit the typical profile of a mass murderer:

Jenn M. Jackson’s tweeted her two cents:

So did Oldman Ebro:

This user’s point couldn’t get any clearer:

And this young man asked a very important question:

This:

And this:

