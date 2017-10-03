HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Check Our Rihanna’s ‘Fresh Off The (YSL) Runway’ Look

Hello Beautiful Staff

Straight from the runway – Rihanna showed off a pair of Yves Saint Laurent yeti boots on her Instagram page. The footwear is fresh and exclusive from the designer company’s Spring 2018 collection.

#rihanna in #saintlaurent boots 👎🏻or👍🏻? #ysl A post shared by The Catwalk Italia – TCI (@thecatwalkitalia) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

The thigh-high furry footwear is covered in bright white feathers with stiletto heels. Rihanna paired the boots with a basic black mini dress by Off-White – which brought her sculpted thighs and boots even more. She’s the first to wear the yeti boots since they were featured on the runway and they are undoubtedly making a statement.

What are the boots saying in your book – are they HAUTE or NAUGHT? Tell us what you decide in our poll below!