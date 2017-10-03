5 Unforgettable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico

5 Unforgettable Trump Moments In Puerto Rico

President Trump made callous remarks during his visit to the island in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

President Donald Trump displayed his lack of compassion for the residents of Puerto Rico on Tuesday when he visited the hurricane ravished island. He went to observe the damage and to meet local and federal officials engaged in relief efforts.

Days before he landed in the capital, San Juan, Trump received heavy criticism for the slow federal response to the disaster that struck the U.S. territory. He doubled down by patting himself on the back for doing a great job and firing retaliatory tweets at San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz in the middle of the humanitarian crisis.

Here are 5 unforgettable Trump moments in Puerto Rico:

 

He threw paper towels at the crowd

The president tossed paper towels at people trying to pull together the pieces of their lives. The vast majority of them remain without power.

Trump told Puerto Rican leaders they should be “proud” that more of their people didn’t die

At a meeting with Puerto Rican leaders, Trump told them to congratulate themselves and be “very proud” that only 16 of their people died in the national disaster.

 

He complained about the recovery cost

Trump told Puerto Rican officials, in a sarcastically joking manner, that the hurricane relief effort threw the federal “budget a little out of whack.”

He told a victim to “have a good time”

While touring a storm damaged neighborhood, Trump told a resident, “We’re going to work it out, have a good time.”

 

He said Hurricane Maria wasn’t a “real catastrophe”

Trump told Puerto Rican officials that Hurricane Katrina was “a real catastrophe,” remarking that hundreds of people died in Katrina but only 16 died in Maria.

