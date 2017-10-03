The O.J. Verdict 22 Years Ago: Remembering Johnnie Cochran’s Legal Brilliance

The historic O.J. Simpson verdict handed down 22 years ago today that prompted a chorus of Black rejoicing across the country now evokes a different tune. While the murder acquittal itself remains completely relevant, O.J. himself does not. The still-polarizing-but-way-less-so accused killer still draws attention, but it’s more because of the side-show he’s become and exponentially less about potential police corruption and social justice, two topics that are at the forefront of the country’s most pressing issues.
READ MORE: O.J. Simpson Released From Prison
Rather, a separate, longer lasting legacy of the case has centered on Johnnie Cochran’s brilliant legal maneuverings that outsmarted the nation’s criminal justice system and managed to free someone who appears to be increasingly sociopathic at best and homicidal at worst. And that may be precisely why most Black people no longer believe O.J. was innocent of killing his estranged wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her acquaintance Ron Goldman in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.
In fact, Black people were actually cheering on Cochran, who would have turned 80 on Monday, and not O.J. when the verdict was read, The Undefeated reminded readers.
“With all due respect to you, Brother Simpson, we didn’t clap when the acquittal of Simpson came for O.J.,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said at Cochran’s funeral in 2005. “We were clapping for Johnnie. We were clapping because for decades our brothers, our cousins, our uncles had to stand in the well with no one to stand up for them. And finally a black man came and said, ‘If it don’t fit, you must acquit.’”
Cochran was able to get some leverage in court when he “flipped the case from a murder case to a race case,” Christopher Darden, the former Los Angeles prosecutor who tried the case against O.J., told NBC News this past summer. “And that’s all a lot of people saw.”
SEE ALSO:
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
55 photos Launch gallery
27 Photos Of O.J. Simpson & The Key Players In His Murder Trial
1. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source:Getty 1 of 55
2. O.J. seen talking to his lawyers Robert Shapiro, Johnnie Cochran, and Robert Kardashian during a trial date.Source:Getty 2 of 55
3. The late Robert Kardashian defends his friend O.J. Simpson in court.Source:Getty 3 of 55
4. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 4 of 55
5. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 5 of 55
6. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty 6 of 55
7. AI Cowlings, the friend who drove O.J. during his infamous Bronco chase.Source:Getty 7 of 55
8. Judge Lance Ito listens to defense motions to exclude Mark Fuhrman’s testimony and the prosecutions’ response to retain the information 11 September during a court hearing in the O.J. Simpson murder trail.8 of 55
9. Judge Lance Ito listens to defense motions to exclude Mark Fuhrman’s testimony and the prosecutions’ response to retain the information 11 September during a court hearing in the O.J. Simpson murder trail.9 of 55
10. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source:Getty 10 of 55
11. O.J. x Johnnie Cochran.Source:Getty 11 of 55
12. Kato Kaelin, O.J. Simpson’s tenant gives testimony of events leading up to the murder of Nicole Simpson and Ron Goldman.Source:Instagram 12 of 55
13. when O.J. and Nicole saidSource:Instagram 13 of 55
14. Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden asks Judge Lance Ito in the O.J.Simpson case 13 January to bar the defense from asking Los Angeles Police detective Mark Fuhrman if he ever uttered a racial epithet.14 of 55
15. Deputy District Attorney Chris Darden asks Judge Lance Ito in the O.J.Simpson case 13 January to bar the defense from asking Los Angeles Police detective Mark Fuhrman if he ever uttered a racial epithet.15 of 55
16. Did O.J. do it?Source:Getty 16 of 55
17. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source:Getty 17 of 55
18. The scene around O.J.’s October 3rd trial date.Source:Getty 18 of 55
19. O.J.’s sister spotted near the crime scene.Source:Getty 19 of 55
20. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source:Getty 20 of 55
21. The crowd cheers after hearing the verdict on October 3rd, 1995.Source:Getty 21 of 55
22. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source:Getty 22 of 55
23. A much earlier photo of O.J. and his good friend AI Cowlings, circa 1979.Source:Getty 23 of 55
24. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source:Getty 24 of 55
25. O.J. tries on a glove that was used in the murder of his ex-wife.Source:Getty 25 of 55
26. “If the gloves don’t fit, you must acquit.”Source:Instagram 26 of 55
27. O.J. Simpson and his ex-wife Nicole Brown in seemingly happier times.Source:Getty 27 of 55
28. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source:Getty 28 of 55
29. Deputy district attorney Marcia Clark is shown during testimony at the preliminary hearings.Source:Getty 29 of 55
30. Marcia ClarkSource:Instagram 30 of 55
31. Johnnie Cochran, Marcia Clark and Chris DardenSource:Instagram 31 of 55
32. O.J. Simpson and his kids at Nicole Simpson’s funeral.Source:Getty 32 of 55
33. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source:Getty 33 of 55
34. Robert Shapiro reads O.J.’s damning letter to the press.Source:Getty 34 of 55
35. O.J. Simpson with Nicole and the kids during happier times.Source:Getty 35 of 55
36. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source:Getty 36 of 55
37. Johnnie Cochran lays down the law, circa 1995.Source:Getty 37 of 55
38. Not Guilty.Source:Instagram 38 of 55
39. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source:Getty 39 of 55
40. The Juice at his 1994-1995 murder trial.Source:Getty 40 of 55
41. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source:Getty 41 of 55
42. Robert Kardashian sits through trial.Source:Getty 42 of 55
43. O.J. heading to court in his civil trial for the deaths of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.Source:Getty 43 of 55
44. Bruce and Kris Jenner attend the trial.Source:Instagram 44 of 55
45. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source:Getty 45 of 55
46. Robert Shapiro x O.J. Simpson.Source:Getty 46 of 55
47. O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown with their children Sydney and Justin.Source:Instagram 47 of 55
48. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source:Getty 48 of 55
49. Robert Shapiro in 2015.Source:Getty 49 of 55
50. Marcia Clark then and now.Source:Instagram 50 of 55
51. O.J. Simpson leaving the courthouse after the civil trial that followed his murder trial.Source:Getty 51 of 55
52. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source:Getty 52 of 55
53. O.J. heads to the place he knows best, court.Source:Getty 53 of 55
54. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source:Getty 54 of 55
55. O.J. at an evidentiary hearing in 2013.Source:Getty 55 of 55
comments – Add Yours