LMFAO! These Hilarious Tweets Are Proof That Education Is Essential

Where are the grammar gods when you need them?

Staff
Twitter Is Said to Be Discussing a Possible Takeover

Source: Chesnot / Getty


Everyone is not expected to be an expert when it comes to grammar and spelling, but some things are just too basic for an adult not to know. We’re all guilty of occasionally confusing “there”, “their” and “they’re” — but even with words like those, most folks are smart enough to check and see if it’s correct before pushing the tweet button.

With Twitter recently doubling their character limit to 280, there’s no telling what type of english butchery we’re bound to see.

Check out these hilarious tweets that prove literacy is fundamental:

                                        Um, ok sweetie.

                                       Who’s going to tell her that — nevermind.

                                             Homage, sis?

                                           We hope she doesn’t either.

                                                 Wow.

                                                 Oh did you?

                                                    WTF?

                                                   What are those?

                                                       C’mon son.

                                                         No new friends.

                                                          ***** Filet Mignon?

                                                          Stay in school kids.

 

 

