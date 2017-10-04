Tank Rides For Tyrese, Talks Savage Album With The Fam In The Morning

Follow The Fam In The Morning: Follow @TheFamITM
With a new album and tour on deck, Tank is setting up for a dope 2017 4th quarter and beyond. Tank goes into his new album “Savage” and how it fits into today’s R&B landscape. Also Tank speaks on the recent child abuse allegations of his former TGT bandmate Tyrese and how the public has it all wrong.
