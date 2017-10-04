Do You Feel Safe Attending Large Public Events

After the incident in Vegas, do you feel safe attending large indoor or outdoor public events? ig & twitter @drejohnson1 @92qjamsbmore

aisha_trubeauty I don’t feel safe but I’m going to be afraid to go out either

rickcole_jr No because life goes on and u must enjoy life and not let fear become the norm. This is the America we live blood shed.

mrsdansbury Nope

chaseing_bags_ Yeah as long as it’s predominantly black

prettykittyonyaradio Not at all. It’s sad because we are in America and it’s supposed to be the land of the free. It’s not really. Not in the least….well not to me anyway

taneshatheone No at all. I’m always aware of exit signs and escape routes when out in public

mike.savage.921 Hell naw

dominique_0701 Not safe at all. I’m always looking for exits when I’m anywhere anyway.

kievjarmauld_blaqeuro Sheeesh..bout time folk!! Ha

u.s._graphics_ I do, but the element of danger is always a possibility….we just have to be more vigilant,and aware.

superdave_48 Can’t be scared gotta live life Fam

sorcezdieniro01 Nope no outside venues