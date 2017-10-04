The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore Homicide Numbers Break Records In September

Staff
Leave a comment

Police tape cordons off the crime scene

Source: JOSEPH EID / Getty


Baltimore had the highest number of murders ever in the month of September.

According to the Baltimore Sun, September saw Baltimore with 31 killings which has happened 5 other times this year where more than 30 people were killed in a month.

The number surpasses the record number of 262 people who were killed in 1992. During that year, the city had 100,000 more residents.


Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Internet Turns Beyonce' Ordering Food Off Menu Into Funny Memes

5 photos Launch gallery

Internet Turns Beyonce' Ordering Food Off Menu Into Funny Memes

Continue reading Internet Turns Beyonce’ Ordering Food Off Menu Into Funny Memes

Internet Turns Beyonce' Ordering Food Off Menu Into Funny Memes

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos