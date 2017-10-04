Baltimore Homicide Numbers Break Records In September

Baltimore had the highest number of murders ever in the month of September.
According to the Baltimore Sun, September saw Baltimore with 31 killings which has happened 5 other times this year where more than 30 people were killed in a month.
The number surpasses the record number of 262 people who were killed in 1992. During that year, the city had 100,000 more residents.
