Jhene Aiko Second Debut Album ‘TRIP’ Addresses, Love, Lost And Acceptance

For all the Jhene Aiko fans out there, we’ve all been patiently waiting for her second album. With features and freestyles being sporadically released here and there; Jhene decided to grace her fans with her long-awaited album TRIP on September 25th. The 22 song project takes the listener on a journey from experiencing grief and loss to acceptance and happiness. This has to be Jhene’s most personal album to date, which says a lot since she has given so much of her experiences, feelings and inevitably herself from Sailing Soul(s) mixtape to her Souled Out solo project back in 2014 (excluding her joint collaboration album with now-boyfriend Big Sean).

Jhene Aiko sits down with Complex.com to discuss her journey and struggle with grief, depression, as well as her fascination and wanderlust with death. The diversified songstress talks about how the loss of her brother deeply affected her, who she allowed being featured on her album and why as well much more. TRIP is available on all streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud.

Watch Jhene’s short film ‘TRIP’ below:

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: