New Music Alert!!! Surprise PARTYNEXTDOOR Releases ‘7 Days Ep’ Last Night!

PARTYNEXTDOOR has had quite a year thus far; from releasing his Colours 2 Ep which was a success, and dropping singles out of the blue it is no wonder that last night, the Canadian took to Instagram to announce his EP ‘7 Days’ that would be released at midnight (September 28th). Back in August OVO announced that PARTYNEXTDOOR would be releasing his debut album called Club Atlantis before year end, but clearly, PARTY had to grace fans with a little teaser as to what to come.

According to Hotnewhiphop.com fans that have been following PARTY on social media knows that he has been teasing about the 7 Days EP for quite some time; releasing song titles along with the artwork. The OVO member sat down with Beats 1 Zane Lowe to discuss his music and why he entitled the project 7 days stating simply ” It’s seven songs I made in seven days”. The EP includes some features such as Rick Ross and Halsey. PARTYNEXTDOOR is also set to accompany Halsey’s ‘Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour‘ this fall! Fans can stream the 7 Days EP on Apple Music and Spotify in its entirety. Enjoy!

Take a listen to 7 Days:

