NBA To Revamp All Star Game Format

No more East vs. West!

The National Basketball Players Association announced NBA All-Star 2018 in Los Angeles will be the introduction to a new format for the big game. According to reports, the new format will allow two captains to select their players from a pool of NBA All-Stars, who will be voted in as starters and reserves. Whichever starter receives the most votes in his conference will be chosen as captain. They will announce the All -Star game starters and captains January 18th on TNT followed by the reserves to be announced a few days later. Voting begins Christmas Day.

Fellas, who do you feel about this one?

