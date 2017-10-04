Las Vegas Police Officer Charleston Hartfield, A ‘True-Blue American,’ Died In Mandalay Bay Terrorist Attack

NewsOne

A Black Las Vegas police officer who was also a father, author and military veteran was among the 59 people killed Sunday when an American terrorist gunman took aim at thousands of people watching a concert at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Charleston Hartfield, who was not on duty at the time of the shooting, was remembered by friends as “one of the nicest guys ever,” the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hartfield was also a youth football coach of a team called the Henderson Cowboys, which pointed a photo of his to its Facebook page on Monday after his death was confirmed.

The 34-year-old was “seriously one of the nicest guys ever” and “the most true-blue American guy,” said friend Stan King, whose son was coached by Hartfield.

Coach Charles. I can’t believe the news right now. You were one of the off duty officers shot and killed. You are a hero for serving us!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ogDSt1CTln — Rd Brewer® (@rdbrewerrr) October 2, 2017

We are sadden to report that one of the deceased from Sunday night's shooting, was an off-duty #LVMPD police officer. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Hartfield’s book, “Memoirs Of A Public Servant,” featured writing about “the thoughts, feelings, and interactions of one Police Officer in the busiest and brightest city in the world, Las Vegas,” as it was described on Amazon.com. It was listed as being a “#1 Best Seller” in the retail website’s “Law Enforcement Biographies” category.

Hartfield was also a father to two young children, one of his family embers told the New York Daily News. “He gave up his life for this country,” there unnamed relative said. “Just to be taken out like this. You don’t understand. He’s got two little babies.”

The sergeant 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard was “the epitome of a citizen-soldier,” Nevada National Guard Brig. Gen. William Burks told the Review-Journal. “Charleston Hartfield lived to serve the public and protect his family.”

