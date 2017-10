Twitter Rushes To Gabrielle Union’s Side After Lames Mock Her Infertility Issues

Global Grind

This morning, we woke up to heartbreaking news from Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union , who confessed her struggle to start a family to the world. In her new book We’re Going to Need More Wine, Gabby reveals she suffered eight or nine miscarriages . “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” she writes, according to an excerpt published by PEOPLE

While most of the world rushed to comfort the American sweetheart, of course, not everybody had nice things to say. But there are still some respectable people left on the internet (thank goodness) and they dashed to Gabby’s defense. We hope the outpour of love helped to keep our girl in positive spirits:

Gabrielle Union been raped,

Had 8/9 Miscarriages,

Had her fiance have a baby by his side piece,

Had ALLLLLL of that played out in public, And still puts in WORK, is an AWESOME actress, loving wife and inspiring social figure SALUTE https://t.co/Tc2hbqjXyG — MOST HATED C (@MansaCam) October 4, 2017

My heart breaks for Gabrielle Union. 1 miscarriage is enough to break the strongest woman. — Lilith (@Liberienne) October 4, 2017

Gabrielle union said she has infertility issues and y’all bring up the break baby. This why Beyonce let y’all asses believe whatever — Cersei (@CrazyClarine) October 4, 2017

People can stop asking when Gabrielle Union is going to have babies or why she doesn't now. That must be so sad and annoying for her. — Doris Payne (@ohfads) October 4, 2017

Gabrielle Union was also raped before, and for people to make jokes about her infertility….it’s inhumane. — Deaconess D (@DiamondsDosage) October 4, 2017

I can’t believe folks are really going at Gabrielle Union’s miscarriages. Making jokes and saying she deserves it. Trash asses. — Peachessssss (@Liberiangyal) October 4, 2017

I pray Gabrielle Union gets her complete happy ending ❤ that must be tough. — WZA (@Whitb_xx) October 4, 2017

My heart aches for Gabrielle Union. it takes a lot of strength to go on past those issues AND address it publicly bc you asshats are cruel. — Amazin Amazon (@RenataReborn) October 4, 2017

We love you, Gabby.