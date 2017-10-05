Sex Offender Threatens Howard U. Students: ‘It’s Not Murder If They’re Black’

Global Grind

Two years after being caught in a Panera while posting racist BS online, John Edgar Rust now faces up to five years for “transmission in interstate commerce of a communication containing threats to injure the person of another.”

RawStory has the full details:

According to WUSA-TV, the 26-year-old Rust, who was convicted in 2012 of “indecent liberties with a child by custodian and aggravated sexual battery,” made threats against the lives of Howard students on the infamous 4chan message boards in 2015.

Rust made his post during a period of racial unrest at Missouri University.

“I left MU yesterday because I couldn’t put up with it anymore,” Rust wrote in his Facebook post. “I go home to Maryland and what do I see? The same old s***. Turn on the news and it’s always the n***** causing trouble everywhere. So I’ve decided. Any n***** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapskate n***** who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast.”

Rust also claimed that “it’s not murder if they’re black.”

