Three UK Boys Explain How They Saved A Man’s Life In Hertfordshire

A suicidal man had plans to jump from a bridge in the UK, but Devonte, Sammy, and Shawn kept him calm until police could take over. In the end, their company and quick thinking saved his life. Watch Devonte explain above.
Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women
36 photos Launch gallery
Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women
1. Black Women Matter!1 of 36
2.2 of 36
3.3 of 36
4.4 of 36
5.5 of 36
6.6 of 36
7.7 of 36
8.8 of 36
9.9 of 36
10.10 of 36
11.11 of 36
12.12 of 36
13.13 of 36
14.14 of 36
15.15 of 36
16.16 of 36
17.17 of 36
18.18 of 36
19.19 of 36
20.20 of 36
21.21 of 36
22.22 of 36
23.23 of 36
24.24 of 36
25.25 of 36
26.26 of 36
27.27 of 36
28.28 of 36
29.29 of 36
30.30 of 36
31.31 of 36
32.32 of 36
33.33 of 36
34.34 of 36
35.35 of 36
36.36 of 36
comments – Add Yours