News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Three UK Boys Explain How They Saved A Man’s Life In Hertfordshire

What brave young men they are.

Global Grind
Leave a comment

A suicidal man had plans to jump from a bridge in the UK, but Devonte, Sammy, and Shawn kept him calm until police could take over. In the end, their company and quick thinking saved his life. Watch Devonte explain above.

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

36 photos Launch gallery

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

Continue reading Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

Sistas Unite! 35 Powerful Images From The March For Black Women

[caption id="attachment_2942727" align="alignleft" width="797"] Source: David Mbiyu / Getty[/caption] On Saturday (Sep 30) thousands gathered in our nation’s capitol and in cities around the country for The March For Black Women which was happening in conjunction to The March for Racial Justice.  In an interview with the Washington Post, Farah Tanis, the executive director of Black Women’s Blueprint, the organization behind the March for Black Women, spoke out about the decision to hold their march on the same day in DC. “I said to myself that there will not be another March for Racial Injustice that does not truly center on black women and their issues,” Tanis said Here’s a powerful look at sistas uniting to remind the world that “Black women matter.”

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos