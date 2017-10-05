Entertainment
Gucci Mane Is The Life Coach We Never Knew We Needed

Guwop is more than just a rapper now.

Global Grind
Gucci Mane Hosts LIV

Remember the time when everyone thought the real Gucci Mane was taken over by a clone?

Well, we still haven’t gotten to the bottom of that, but this new Gucci is more than some troubled trap rapper — he’s more like a trap life coach. Ever since being released from prison in May 2016, Guwop has been on the straight and narrow: riding bikes in the suburbs with his fiancé, doing coherent interviews, and he even wrote a book that recently topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Gucci Mane Signs Copies Of His New Book 'The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane'

New Gucci has also been super active on Twitter since becoming a free man. Check out these inspirational tweets from the Iyanla Vanzant of Trap:

Whenever you need some motivation and you think no one understands, you can always count on Gucci Mane.

 

