Gucci Mane Is The Life Coach We Never Knew We Needed

Global Grind

Remember the time when everyone thought the real Gucci Mane was taken over by a clone?

Well, we still haven’t gotten to the bottom of that, but this new Gucci is more than some troubled trap rapper — he’s more like a trap life coach. Ever since being released from prison in May 2016, Guwop has been on the straight and narrow: riding bikes in the suburbs with his fiancé, doing coherent interviews, and he even wrote a book that recently topped the New York Times Best Seller list.

Elevate your thinking — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 28, 2017

Grind

Stack

Repeat — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 26, 2017

Yes ma'am

No ma'am

Excuse me

Thank you

Please

I appreciate it

Respect goes along way!

Manners are priceless 💰💰💰 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 2, 2017

The act of facing overwhelming odds produces greatness and beauty. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 24, 2017

I believe my best days are in front of me The economy may go down but I'm going up. You can be fearful I choose to be fearless. — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 23, 2017

You get what you give! #GoHarder! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 19, 2017

Pray for the best Prepare for the worst — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 8, 2017

You can't help everyone, but you can help someone! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 22, 2017

Coffee ☕️ water 💦 money 💰 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 19, 2017

You gotta have a Warrior mentality — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 14, 2017

Health is Wealth — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) August 14, 2017

New Gucci has also been super active on Twitter since becoming a free man. Check out these inspirational tweets from the Iyanla Vanzant of Trap:

Whenever you need some motivation and you think no one understands, you can always count on Gucci Mane.