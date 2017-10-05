Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix God

We love the internet. Shannon Sharpe just got remixed. As we previously reported on our story Shannon Sharpe just became the realest n*gga on TV, he “be on those milds and that yak.” Well internet just remixed his hilarious statements from his show Undisputed. The Suede The Remix God took the audio and made a dope beat for everyone to dance to. Check it out below.
It’s here! Official Download link on iTunes and in my bio!! LET ME CELEBRATE 😤🙌🥃🚬🚬🐸 #MildswiththatYac #ShannonSharpe #letmecelebrate #IbeOnThemMilds THANK YALL FOR THE SUPPORT!!! #Remixgodsuede 🔥🔥🔥🤣😂 (tag a friend!) Cameos: @sza @kyrieirving @kidathegreat @realrickeysmiley @bigboi @kandi @stephenasmith @garywdtea @mybrucebruce @roypurdy
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours