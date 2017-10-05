Shannon Sharpe Gets Remixed By Suede The Remix God

It’s here! Official Download link on iTunes and in my bio!! LET ME CELEBRATE 😤🙌🥃🚬🚬🐸 #MildswiththatYac #ShannonSharpe #letmecelebrate #IbeOnThemMilds THANK YALL FOR THE SUPPORT!!! #Remixgodsuede 🔥🔥🔥🤣😂 (tag a friend!) Cameos: @sza @kyrieirving @kidathegreat @realrickeysmiley @bigboi @kandi @stephenasmith @garywdtea @mybrucebruce @roypurdy

A post shared by Remix god (@remixgodsuede) on Oct 4, 2017 at 7:34pm PDT