Solange Is Giving Amber Rose A Run For Her Money

Global Grind

Solange let it be known on her revered album A Seat At The Table not to touch her hair — but she didn’t say we couldn’t talk about it.

On Wednesday, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram to debut her new blonde, short cut and the Internet wasted no time praising the queen for her being such a style risk-taker:

ALERT ALERT SOLANGE CUT HER HAIR AND WENT BLONDE THIS IS NOT A FUCKING DRILL pic.twitter.com/7OfKVaRAxL — Sally (@bazealdehyde) October 5, 2017

Solange's blonde hair has me feeling some type of way. And it's called in love. 😍 — Randy Cook Jr. (@randy_monster21) October 5, 2017

I’m here for short hair solange forever 🙌🏽 literally think of her hair journey ever since cutting my own hair @solangeknowles an inspiration https://t.co/dU7dvaK6io — Von 🌻 (@Ybobya) October 5, 2017

Solange got me wantin to cut and bleach my hair again hmmmm — chili mango (@thenoblestroman) October 5, 2017

Bish, blonde Solange is a VISION. pic.twitter.com/RuojMzVqZq — Cherise M. (@ChicReese) October 5, 2017

I love Solange new hair color — Ling~Ling (@london_starr_) October 5, 2017

But of course, there are some folks who aren’t here for Solo’s new ‘do”

Not feeling Solange's new hair sorry — Anitaaa (@KESHIISGOLD) October 5, 2017

Solange i love u dearly but issa No with that blonde hair — Jackson5 Nostrils (@itsLiterallyHim) October 5, 2017

Usually I am all for solange's fashion/hair risks but this one I don't know how to take it in🤔 https://t.co/4qDdXrVeO9 — Qhawekazi (@Melissa_Bhuta) October 5, 2017

I don’t like solange’s new cut pic.twitter.com/DK3B5yANpx — بهيمة (@Ahkamun) October 5, 2017

Despite the mixed reviews, we wouldn’t be surprised if Solo’ blonde cut would soon become a natural hair trend.

With Kelis chopping her hair off, Sanaa Lathan going bald and Solange‘s bold blonde ‘do, it’s safe to say that having little to no hair is the new wave. Sorry Lupita Nyong’o and Amber Rose that the world is just now catching on.