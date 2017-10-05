Entertainment
Solange Is Giving Amber Rose A Run For Her Money

Muva isn't the only one killing the short, blonde hair now.

Glamour Magazine Honors The 22nd Annual Women Of The Year - Red Carpet

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


Solange let it be known on her revered album A Seat At The Table not to touch her hair — but she didn’t say we couldn’t talk about it.

On Wednesday, the “Cranes In The Sky” singer took to Instagram to debut her new blonde, short cut and the Internet wasted no time praising the queen for her being such a style risk-taker:

But of course, there are some folks who aren’t here for Solo’s new ‘do”

 

Despite the mixed reviews, we wouldn’t be surprised if Solo’ blonde cut would soon become a natural hair trend.

With Kelis chopping her hair off Sanaa Lathan going bald and Solange‘s bold blonde ‘do, it’s safe to say that having little to no hair is the new wave. Sorry Lupita Nyong’o and Amber Rose that the world is just now catching on.

 

