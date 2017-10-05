Cam Newton Gets Dragged For This Comment He Made About Women

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is facing some heat for his comments to a woman reporter. The 28-year old was in the middle of a press conference when a Charlotte Observer reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, asked about the Panthers’ wide receiver Devin Funchess running routes.
Cam responded to the question with, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes, like — it’s funny.” You can check out a clip below.
Once the clip hit the Internet, Cam was dragged for the sexist nature of his comments.
Jourdan herself also came out against Cam’s comments.
Since the incident, folks like the NFL and the Association for Women in Sports Media criticized Cam’s statements. Panthers director of communications, Steven Drummond, said Cam and Jourdan spoke and Cam “expressed regret.” However, Jourdan denied this, saying, “I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.” Cam has yet to respond publicly to the situation.
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours