Kendrick Lamar Thinks Colin Kaepernick Is Ahead Of His Time

Kendrick Lamar rarely shares his feelings on things if it’s not over a hot beat, but the Compton emcee was pretty candid during an interview at Forbes’ Under 30 Summit in Boston on Tuesday.

K. Dot spoke about everything from his early childhood memories to his thoughts on Colin Kaepernick‘s now infamous National Anthem protest. He said of the NFL star, “[Kaepernick] wants to stand for something. Simple as that. You don’t look at the moment, whether it’s gonna work or not. No, you look at what the next generation is gonna receive from it.”

Check out full interview above to see what else Kung Fu Kenny had to say about his support for Kaepernick, the advice he received from Dr. Dre and more.