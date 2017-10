Global Grind

This young lady is so New York she doesn’t even have to speak to make an air-tight case for dropping the U.S. National Anthem and replacing it with the “Dipset Anthem.”

The du-rag, the Yankees bomber jacket, the harlem shake, the Timbs and the Milly Rock for good measure – really, who can argue with her logic?

Dip Set Anthem > The National Anthem pic.twitter.com/Kbc2opkw98 — The Amazing One (@HublotDreams) October 3, 2017

